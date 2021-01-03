‘Sedition is a precise word’: GOP ripped for their ‘brutal betrayal of their oaths of office’
Steve Schmidt (Photo: Screen capture)

Republican efforts to reject the outcome of the 2020 election -- which Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden -- have created a dangerous situation in America, according to long-time GOP strategist Steve Schmidt.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Saturday that ten Republican senators would join him in refusing to accept the fact that Trump lost. The group was quickly blasted as "treasonous garbage." The scheme could hurt Republicans in the Georgia runoff elections and 2022 midterm elections.

The effort, which Pence has welcomed, is already fracturing the GOP Senate caucus.

Schmidt posted an angry thread on Twitter, posted below in it's entirety:









Shortly after finishing his thread, Schmidt started another.