‘Sedition is a precise word’: GOP ripped for their ‘brutal betrayal of their oaths of office’

Republican efforts to reject the outcome of the 2020 election -- which Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden -- have created a dangerous situation in America, according to long-time GOP strategist Steve Schmidt. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Saturday that ten Republican senators would join him in refusing to accept the fact that Trump lost. The group was quickly blasted as "treasonous garbage." The scheme could hurt Republicans in the Georgia runoff elections and 2022 midterm elections.

<p>The effort, which <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/mike-pence-2649720411/" target="_blank">Pence has welcomed</a>, is already <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/ted-cruz-trump/" target="_blank">fracturing the GOP Senate caucus</a>.</p><p>Schmidt posted an angry thread on Twitter, posted below in it's entirety:</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="497c74d2354506663ac9b5fbc1bed904" id="cd5dd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345522648772718593"><div style="margin:1em 0">2021 will be a hard year in the life of the American nation. There is a great struggle that lies before us and our… https://t.co/XNJEUzC8Kc</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345522648772718593">1609632572.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f57b7b5fb166a2023ecc665a1f125a9f" id="65f65"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345522652522414082"><div style="margin:1em 0">have it’s version of the Beer Hall Putsch. The danger lies in the act, not the outcome. We are in a dangerous momen… https://t.co/cTVra86krZ</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345522652522414082">1609632573.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="147d249be59915b0881229375060bb48" id="b1ac4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345522655055802376"><div style="margin:1em 0">of the more addled House GOP members like Louis Gohmert, every single House Member and every US Senator that partic… https://t.co/QM7dW2k2ML</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345522655055802376">1609632574.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c95848d01f8754c97e5d17dfa8ce924" id="aeb6c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345522657601744898"><div style="margin:1em 0">They are fighting to maintain the power of a defeated President against the sovereign will of the American people a… https://t.co/T0dHsjaApl</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345522657601744898">1609632574.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e0cfa30d6f9a4c8f01bc51177c6fa345" id="0bb53"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345522660164460545"><div style="margin:1em 0">The legitimacy of that system is being strangled by Trumps lies and the lies of his movement. That movement is an a… https://t.co/jJXNhJRqAt</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345522660164460545">1609632575.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a546a868cd174db025f63cd3214ac214" id="057b5"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345522662823632898"><div style="margin:1em 0">Leader of House Conservatives. They will include a substantial number of GOP Senators and almost all of the known G… https://t.co/Jw0sUAxS4w</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345522662823632898">1609632576.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ffdf930181b8baacaf4c261bfcd7ce90" id="dd89e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345522665575034880"><div style="margin:1em 0">Struggle between liberty and her enemies. Trump has unleashed the furies and has found his following. It will be a… https://t.co/w9JJ4JFxXC</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345522665575034880">1609632576.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f1ccb8cea222a95c412de32405b1b1bb" id="e3052"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345522668167172097"><div style="margin:1em 0">Coalition can offer to these people. “We win- you lose.” It’s that simple. Sedition is the precise word and the rig… https://t.co/SBk88osPax</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345522668167172097">1609632577.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">TV. The evidence of their ignominy will exist forever as will the memory of their monumental betrayal. Shame on them all. 16 #<br/>— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/status/1345522669425471490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 3, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>Shortly after finishing his thread, Schmidt started another.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="db3e1ce565d55f33aa9ab2121e12c4f4" id="4d8aa"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345533164102541315"><div style="margin:1em 0">The die is cast for the Republican Party. It will be destroyed on January 6th in much the same way the Whig party w… https://t.co/zBV5x0WneL</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345533164102541315">1609635079.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c7f0e130ddcfba41696d22d0621297a" id="2e780"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345533170075262982"><div style="margin:1em 0">Fruit from four years of collaboration and complicity with Trumps insanity, illiberalism and incompetence are ready… https://t.co/eelUf5ygHS</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345533170075262982">1609635081.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0e3b80d58c8ea99a5825ac623eddf17" id="232e3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345533172709208064"><div style="margin:1em 0">It is wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross. This movement must be defeated. It cannot be appeased, accommodate… https://t.co/nkNKaiOfny</div> — Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/statuses/1345533172709208064">1609635081.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Entirely. There are only two sides in American politics now. There is the American side and the Autocratic side. May God help us all if we falter, flag or fail in defense of American democracy. 8<br/>— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSchmidtSES/status/1345533174051385345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 3, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p>