Trump is clueless to the fact that his fate could hinge on an October trial: former lawyer
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

According to former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen his old boss can't seem to get it through his head that he could possibly see his fate determined by a possible October trial in Georgia.

Appearing with MSNBC host Ali Velshi, Cohen -- who served time for attempting to protect the former president -- has always managed the delay his court cases and has no idea how to deal with adverse conditions.

Asked about the possibility that some of his Georgia co-conspirators who are demanding a speedy trial likely "have something on him," Cohen stated the former president doesn't seem to understand his legal peril.

"Donald doesn't think like a normal human being," he told the host, "He doesn't see, for example, a trial which is coming up in October. He doesn't see it, a trial coming up in October. It's an eternity away."

Building on that point, he added, " Because his whole life has been predicated on the process of delay. So, 'October of '25, we will figure out how to delay it.' Again, you talked about it in your opening: his hope is that he's able to secure the presidency in order to protect himself from prison."

