Trump's Truth Social is 'falling apart' as some aides move on to Don Jr.'s new start-up: report

With multiple executives departing and fans of Donald Trump complaining, the Washington Posts' Drew Harwell and Josh Dawsey claim the former president's entry into the social media realm is "imploding" and that aides to Trump are moving on to what they hope will be a more successful endeavor being run by his oldest son.

On Monday Reuters reported that several top executives have exited the embattled "Truth Social" company that reportedly has over a million people sitting on a waitlist for weeks trying to join a website that is rife with glitches that makes it unusable. Add to that, downloads of the Truth Social app have gone into a death spiral as word gets out from Trump supporters that "It doesn't work."

According to the latest dispatch on the troubled company, former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who gave up his seat in the House to head the company, is installing some of his own people in an effort to right the ships that is foundering in waves of discontent and failure.

The report notes that the company has seen the departures of the chiefs of technology, product development and legal affairs, which has forced Nunes to make a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to speak with the most famous resident of the luxury resort.

"Nunes has regularly traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., to brief the former president and discuss the platform’s issues. Trump is holding out hope that the platform will eventually be lucrative, but he has been reluctant to post on it because “it is not ready for prime time,” a close adviser said," the report said, adding that Trump still spends his days on Twitter -- where he is banned from posting -- reviewing " tweets from politicians and members of the media from time to time."

With the report stating that Trump's latest endeavor is "falling apart," the Post reports that some aides to the former president are moving on from the troubled company and looking for a safe harbor at Donald Trump Jr.'s attempt at getting into the online news industry.

"Some Trump aides have turned their attention to another product, a recently launched news aggregation app aimed at conservatives, MxM News, that could serve as an alternative to the Drudge Report, which once praised Trump but has since become a focus of his ire," the Post is reporting. "After Trump Jr. promoted it last month, some people online said they hope it will be as successful as Truth Social."

