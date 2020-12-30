Ex-Pence staffer slams Trump's 'incompetence and vindictiveness' after his Twitter tantrum on vaccines

On Wednesday, following reports that the government has carried out barely 10 percent of the vaccinations that were planned by this point, outgoing President Donald Trump took to Twitter to blame the states, tweeting, "The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!"

This did not satisfy Olivia Troye, a former national security and COVID-19 adviser to Vice President Mike Pence — who slammed the president's "incompetence" and "vindictiveness" in a tweet of her own.

Troye was one of several former Trump administration officials who condemned the president's behavior and crossed over to endorse Joe Biden during the election.

Two million people have so far received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine against COVID-19, a tiny fraction of the amount required to establish herd immunity to the virus.