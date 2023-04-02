Jan. 6 gave Trump 'a taste of what that violence can do': analyst

In a deep dive into how Donald Trump has ramped up the violent rhetoric since he falsely announced he was going to be arrested well over a week ago, two political insiders claimed the country is sitting on a powderkeg with the former president scheduled to turn himself in for processing after a Manhattan grand jury handed down an indictment last Thursday.

With Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attempting to get supporters of Trump to attend a New York City rally for the now-indicted ex-president on Tuesday afternoon, longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz expressed concern about the threat of violence.

Speaking with the Guardian's David Smith, he claimed, "There’s nothing traditional about Donald Trump and there never has been, but we’ve never been in this situation before and what’s different now is how polarised we are."

He then warned, "This is like lighting a match in the middle of a bonfire that’s been doused with gasoline. I’m afraid that we’re lighting a match and we’re going to see on Tuesday what happens.”

As the Guardian's Smith wrote, "His 2024 campaign for the White House is embracing a violent rhetoric that could inflame tensions and put America on a path to conflagration. Barricades have gone up around the courthouse in New York. [adult film star Stormy] Daniels canceled a Friday television interview out of 'security concerns'. Trump’s language on the campaign trail and social media, haranguing his enemies, is laced with race-baiting and antisemitic conspiratorial tropes."

Former GOP campaign consultant Tara Setmayere told the Guardian that no one should be surprised because the former president was thrilled by the Jan. 6 insurrection that forced lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to flee for their lives.

As Setmayer explained, Trump loves that he can inspire his rabid base to violence.

"It’s clear that January 6 is a badge of valour for him, given that he’s continued to escalate the violent rhetoric similar to that which he used prior to January 6. He seems to get off on the idea of people engaging in violence on behalf of him," she explained.

She then warned, "He’s like a political vampire with a taste. He got a taste of what that violence can do on his behalf and now he wants more because he feels powerful.”

