Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein revealed that Republican lawmakers in Georgia are now being plagued with death threats and other violent messages by Donald Trump's supporters.

Far-right Republican state legislators, including state Sen. Colton Moore, began promoting the idea of removing District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting Donald Trump. The legislators passed a law allowing them to remove any elected district attorney they wanted.

While Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law, he announced on Thursday that they would not be going forward with removing Willis. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Bluestein explained there are Trump supporters lashing out at other lawmakers for not pressing the issue.

"Republicans and Democrats see a replay of what happened in 2020 when these noxious conspiracy theories took hold and really made it violent rhetoric in Georgia that leveled threats," said Bluestein. "They ended up with threats against sitting politicians and lawmakers. We're seeing a replay of that. I've talked to no fewer than five Republicans who said they have been threatened because of this fantasy promoted by a state senator who says there can be a special session to overturn, to oust Fani Willis, district attorney. And we've heard from Gov. Kemp saying, 'No, this isn't going to happen.'"

Wallace asked why Kemp would sign such a law if he were now refusing to use it.

"That's a good question," Bluestein mused. "The law was always intended, at least from sponsors, to go after prosecutors who they feel are not doing their duties. They would bring up a progressive prosecutor in Athens who is not going after drug crimes and other low-level offenses that some Republicans feel should be a higher priority."

In another criticism, Republicans brought up a conservative DA in western Georgia accused of bribery and other crimes, but he's still in office.

The lawmakers never brought up Fani Willis in the debate, but it was well known that it could and likely would be deployed against her, said Bluestein.

