Elise Stefanik refuses to rule out running for VP on Trump's ticket in 2024: report

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was asked about her political future following an unrelated press conference on milk.

Stefanik was asked by the NY Post whether she would rule out running for vice president alongside the former president.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” the number three Republican told the tabloid.

CNN has reported Stefanik is under consideration for Trump's 2024 ticket as the former is still livid at Mike Pence for not overturning the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

"She added that she has not made a decision yet about whether she would pursue the position of majority whip if the GOP flips Congress this year," the tabloid reported. "The Harvard graduate became a MAGA star after sticking up for Trump while he faced impeachment in 2019 after reportedly trying to leverage military aide for Ukraine for his own political advantage. She remained loyal to Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and his subsequent second impeachment, which has further endeared her to him."

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the 2022 Republican nominee for governor of Arkansas, is also reportedly being considered.

Trump is holding a fundraiser for Stefanik next week at Trump National Golf Club Westchester.