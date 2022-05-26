Mar-a-Lago abuzz with talk of Elise Stefanik as potential Trump 2024 running mate: CNN

Donald Trump has been discussing Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York as a potential running mate in 2024, CNN reported Wednesday, citing "multiple GOP sources with direct knowledge of the matter."

Stefanik is currently the third-ranking Republican as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference and is considered a potential candidate for GOP Whip if the GOP wins the 2022 midterms.

"While talk about a 2024 vice presidential pick is of course premature, conversations about adding Stefanik to a future Trump ticket have gained steam in recent weeks at Mar-a-Lago and in other Republican circles, sources said. Current and former advisers and others in Trump's orbit have privately argued that the New York Republican, who replaced Rep. Liz Cheney as the no. 3 House Republican last year, is a fierce and loyal attack dog, and Trump would benefit from tapping a woman for vice president should he run again," CNN reported.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the GOP's nominee for governor of Arkansas, is also reportedly on Trump's short list.

"Two people familiar with the matter said Trump has been surveying close friends and allies on what they think of Stefanik, one of several Republican women he is possibly eyeing for the potential VP slot, though he has not ruled out a few male contenders, too. One of these people said the former President believes Stefanik has undergone a genuine transformation -- leaving the moderate wing of the party to join its increasingly powerful 'America First' flank," CNN reported. "The early discussions could be a signal that Trump is getting more serious about launching a White House bid. But Trump is also known to relish a lengthy tryout process that mimics "The Apprentice," where contenders are vying for his affection. Dozens of 2022 Republican have already encountered this approach in their quests for his endorsement this election cycle."

Even though Trump was reportedly fine with his MAGA base hanging Mike Pence, other people reportedly under consideration for the job include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and far-right pundit Candace Owens.

Stefank may not be much help to Trump in winning her home state of New York.

"Would help in hugely competitive, NY state," joked NY Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

"In all seriousness, Trumpland has been pushing this for many days now, as rumors have swirled that Stefanik is dropping out of the Whip race. A person close to Stefanik accuses 'middle-aged jealous men on the sidelines' of spreading the rumors because of her proximity to Trump," she reported.