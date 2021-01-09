Trump will not resign — and regrets posting video condemning the violent insurrection he incited: NYT

President Donald Trump is resisting bipartisan demands he resign from office after the violent insurrection by his supporters resulted in five deaths as they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"At the White House, Mr. Trump struck a defiant tone, insisting that he would remain a potent force in American politics even as aides and allies abandoned him and his post-presidential prospects turned increasingly bleak. Behind closed doors, he made clear that he would not resign and expressed regret about releasing a video on Thursday committing to a peaceful transition of power and condemning the violence at the Capitol that he had egged on a day before," The New York Times reported Friday evening.

Trump posted the video on Twitter, which has subsequently permanently suspended his account. When he tried to tweet from a different account, the tweets were deleted within 10 minutes.

The video was seen as a betrayal by his most die-hard supporters.