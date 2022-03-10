WATCH: Trump gets asked what he'd do about Ukraine -- and he rants about windmills killing 'all the birds'

The former president of the United States on Wednesday went into yet another rant about windmills during an interview with Canadian YouTubers.

Donald Trump was interviewed on the Nelk Boys podcast at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The former commander-in-chief was asked how he saw Russia's invasion of Ukraine ending.

"Well, and I said this a long time ago, if this happens, we are playing right into their hands. Green energy. The windmills, they don't work, they're too expensive, they kill all the birds, they ruin your landscapes, and yet, the environmentalists love the windmills," Trump complained after being asked about a war in Europe.

"I've been preaching this for years, the windmills," Trump argued.

"And they don't work," Trump falsely claimed.

In 2019, The Washington Post writer Karen Heller described windmills as Trump's "one true nemesis."

"He doesn’t like them the way the British feel about the French, the way Aaron Burr felt about Hamilton, the way everyone feels about the New England Patriots. Except the president’s persistent nemesis is inanimate," Heller wrote. "Trump is like Cervantes’s Don Quixote, who tilted at windmills — that is, jousted — believing they might be monstrous giants. What have wind turbines ever done to Trump?"



