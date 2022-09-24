Trump rally 'guest management' discourages one finger salutes as 'Qanon song' plays again: report

QAnon once again became a theme at Donald Trump's Friday evening campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Trump was campaigning for GOP U.S. Senate nominee Ted Budd, who is facing Democrat Cheri Beasley.

For the third time at a rally in September, dramatic music played as Trump concluded his speech. It started in Pennsylvania on Sept. 3 as Trump campaigned for Republican Doug Mastriano for Senate. And was repeated on Sept. 17 as Trump stumped for J.D. Vance in Ohio.

Following the Ohio rally, The New York Times reported, "Trump delivered a dark address about the decline of America over music that was all but identical to a song called 'Wwg1wga' — an abbreviation for the QAnon slogan, 'Where we go one, we go all.' As Mr. Trump spoke, scores of people in the crowd raised fingers in the air in an apparent reference to the '1' in what they thought was the song’s title. It was the first time in the memory of some Trump aides that such a display had occurred at one of his rallies."

On Friday, The Washington Post reported, "earlier this week, close advisers to former president Donald Trump grappled with a question: what to do about the QAnon song. The melody — an orchestral theme featuring swelling strings, gentle bell tones and brooding piano harmonies — was the soundtrack to a campaign-style video Trump released in August. But it wasn’t until last Saturday’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, when the tune closed Trump’s nearly two-hour speech, inspiring the crowd to respond with raised arms and pointed index fingers, that it broke through as a phenomenon."

PBS Newshour correspondent Lisa Desjardins reported, "can confirm QAnon force Michael Brian Protzman is here at the Trump rally with a group of people in the center aisle, a few rows back from stage/Trump’s podium."

She posted a short video clip showing people in the crowd holding their right arms raised above their heads, with the first finger pointing to the stars.

"And this happened again - though less widespread," Desjardins reported.

"Confirmed w people at Trump rally who held 1 finger up that they meant it as a symbol of QAnon’s 'Where We Go One We Go All' and further… Security staff here fanned out and told people to take down their fingers. That is a reason why - maybe main reason - we saw fewer," she explained.

She added, "Trump rally staff told me the folks in the olive shirts and black pants were not security, but 'guest management.' In my defense, it was an easy assumption - shirts said 'security.' But I was told it was as part the name of their company 'Colorado Security Agency.'"

