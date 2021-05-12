Liz Cheney being punished by GOP for 'telling the most basic of truths that every Trump judge' understands: Morning Joe
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough lamented that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was being removed from her Republican Party leadership role simply because she refused to deny the obvious truth about President Joe Biden's election.

The "Morning Joe" host pointed to an op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post in February 2016, when he warned that Donald Trump would destroy the Republican Party nominated him for president -- and he said that now-corrupted GOP was on the verge of taking down U.S. democracy with its own downfall.

"I talked about when Donald Trump feigned ignorance of the KKK and when he feigned ignorance of David Duke and even pretended he didn't know who David Duke was," Scarborough said. "At that point, it had become evident that the Republican Party was going all in for him. I asked the question at the end of that column in February of 2016, is this where the party of Abraham Lincoln dies?"

"Time and time again over the past four years, I thought the Republican Party would turn away from Donald Trump, was wrong time and time again," Scarborough added, "and now this is where we've gotten where Liz Cheney stands alone on the House floor supporting the basic proposition that Republicans should not embrace a big lie that they know is a big lie, that Rudy Giuliani admitted in federal court was a big lie, that Donald Trump's administration admitted it was a big lie when they said it was the safest [and] the most honest election, words to that effect, ever run. and yet there is Liz Cheney standing on the House floor alone because Republicans can't be seen with her telling the most basic of truths that every Trump judge that was appointed to the Supreme Court, every Trump judge that was appointed to the circuit courts, every Trump judge that was appointed to the district courts all said the same thing: There was no widespread voter fraud, Joe Biden won this election, and yet, for her simply repeating that truth, she's there alone making this declaration of conscience."

