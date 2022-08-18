Trump angrily lashes out over report that lawyers are refusing to represent him

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published a report alleging that Donald Trump is having trouble finding a qualified legal team because lawyers are refusing to represent him. But Trump angrily denied the story in a post to his Truth Social page this Thursday.

"The WAPO story that 'Trump is scrambling to add seasoned lawyers' to the Mar-a-Lago Raid case is, as usual, FAKE NEWS," Trump wrote. "I already have excellent and experienced lawyers — am very happy with them. This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged with anything and, most importantly, I did nothing wrong. Thank you!"

According to The Post's report, Trump was being turned down by lawyers he was seeking to represent him in the wake of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago in a search for classified documents he allegedly took from the White House. One Republican lawyer told The Post that everyone "is saying no."

According to unsealed documents, Trump is being investigated over potentially breaking three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump advisers call out Kimberly Guilfoyle as one of the biggest 'grifters' in the former president's orbit

Trump's spokesman, Taylor Budowich, also denied The Post's report, saying that he already has a good legal team.

"President Trump is represented by some of the strongest attorneys in the country, and any suggestion otherwise is only driven by envy," Budowich said.

Among the records seized during the unprecedented search of the home of a former president were documents marked "Top Secret," "Secret" and "Confidential."

Trump, who is weighing another White House run in 2024, vehemently denounced the FBI raid and claimed that all of the material confiscated during the search had been previously "declassified."

READ MORE: Judge warns Allen Weisselberg: Testify 'truthfully' against Trump Org or go to jail for 15 years

The warrant to search Trump's home was personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump claimed on Monday that FBI agents had seized his passports during the operation.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump said in a posting on his Truth Social platform. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

In addition to investigations into his business practices, Trump faces legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election, and for the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump was impeached for a historic second time by the House after the Capitol riot -- he was charged with inciting an insurrection -- but was acquitted by the Senate.





With additional reporting by AFP