Trump has a conspiracy theory about hurricanes that is 'almost too stupid for words': ex-staffer

Donald Trump was not joking when he asked aides whether China had a "hurricane gun" it was using America, according to a new report by Rolling Stone magazine.

"Near the beginning of Donald Trump’s time in office, the then-president had a pressing question for his national-security aides and administration officials: Does China have the secret technology — a weapon, even — to create large, man-made hurricanes and then launch them at the United States? And if so, would this constitute an act of war by a foreign power, and could the U.S. retaliate militarily? Then-President Trump repeatedly asked about this, according to two former senior administration officials and a third person briefed on the matter," the magazine reported.

One former Trump official, described as "intimately familiar with the then-sitting president’s inquiry," has harsh words for their former boss.

“It was almost too stupid for words,” they said. “I did not get the sense he was joking at all.”

Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was threatened by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

"The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, tell Rolling Stone that Trump began interrogating national-security officials and other staffers about the alleged weapon during the first year of his presidency, and his question would pop up sporadically until at least 2018," the magazine reported. "This patently boneheaded line of inquiry from Trump, which has not been previously reported, was merely one instance in an administration overflowing with Trump’s rampantly absurd, conspiracy-theory-powered ideas and policy proposals, many of which were ignored or shot down, thus avoiding additional atrocities."

In 2019, it was reported Trump wondered about detonating nuclear weapons to stop a hurricane. That was the same hurricane season of the infamous SharpieGate scandal.



