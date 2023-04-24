'What's happening to America?' Conservatives flip out over Tucker Carlson departure

While Tucker Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox News was greeted with no small amount of glee by his critics, fans of the conservative personality's show -- one of the most popular on the network -- were dismayed and angry.

On Monday morning it was reported that Carlson had parted ways with the network with no indication on his last show Friday night that he would be leaving.

According to a report from the Washington Post, his departure was hastened by his "comments about Fox management, as revealed in the Dominion [Voting System's defamation] case," which ended up costing the network $787 million to settle.

Nonetheless, supporters of the now-unemployed Carlson took to social media to gnash their teeth, attack Fox and lament this startling turn of affairs.

Eric Trump, son of recently-indicted Donald Trump, pointed out that his wife, Lara Lea Trump, was also recently booted from Fox, writing on Twitter, "First it was @LaraLeaTrump, then @dbongino now @TuckerCarlson.… What is happening to Fox?"

One of his fans, @btcpigro, lamented, "what's happening to America?"

Twitter user Deborah Shaw sees a nefarious plot helmed by Fox's Rupert Murdoch and suggested, "Murdoch’s NY Uber rich loves the NWO. Willing to sacrifice the company."

Multiple conservatives, including Edsel Robbins, wrote, "FOX is going Woke."

Don Trump Jr. expressed shock, writing, "Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) stuck a defiant, but likely ineffective, tone with an all-caps, "I STAND WITH TUCKER CARLSON!"

She later added, "Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow! Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can’t wait to see what’s next!"

The @__TEAM_USA Twitter account wrote, "Absolutely disastrous move by Fox. This was the only show on Fox I watched. I'm completely DONE with Fox now. Who's with me? I hope Newsmax hires Tucker."

Ron A. Gonzalez-Scott agreed, contributing, "For close to three years now, I have watched fewer and fewer Fox programs. With Tucker Carlson gone, I have no reason to turn on Fox at all."

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake saw a silver lining in Carlson's departure from his $7 million a year Fox job, according to Yahoo Finance. She wrote, "The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox. Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You’re free & uncensored!"

Pundit and frequent Tucker Carlson guest Glenn Greenwald praised the departed Fox personality, tweeting: "Tucker was the cable host who most: * Opposed US proxy war in Ukraine; * Denounced CIA, FBI and DHS for its systemic lies and corruption; * Devoted himself to a pardon for Julian Assange; * Objected to regime change efforts in Cuba; * Criticized Trump Admin's militarism."

Embattled CPAC chair Matt Schlapp suggested, "One has to wonder if this is somehow a part of the 'settling things' strategy for Fox."

Donald Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington hinted darkly, "Fox News is controlled opposition."

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin suggested the network hire Ben Shapiro, writing on Twitter, "We will see which way Fox wants to go with that time slot, but they could & probably will do a whole lot worse than hiring either @EWErickson or @benshapiro, both of whom are fearless conservatives with the necessary chops at doing a talk show."