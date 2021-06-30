Tucker Carlson claims NSA didn't deny they'd read his emails when he called them

Doubling down on Tuesday night about his conspiracy that the National Security Agency was reading spying on him and trying to bring down his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson maintained he was right.

According to Carlson, the statement from the NSA denying that they do the kind of spying that Carlson has alleged. He parsed the words saying that it clearly means that they've read his emails and he's been vindicated because they are spying on him.

"Did the Biden administration read my personal emails?" Carlson asked, being careful not to make an actual allegation. "That's the question that we asked directly to NSA officials when we spoke to them about 20 minutes ago in a very heated conversation. 'Did you read my emails?' And again, they refused to say… 'We can't tell you and we won't tell you why we can't tell you.' My emails. And the message was clear: 'we can do whatever we want.'"

Carlson's rants come after it was revealed that the DOJ spied on reporters at The Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times in search for leaks.

