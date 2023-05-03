'I have no words': Morning Joe left speechless after supercut of Tucker Carlson's racist comments
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC screenshot)

On Wednesday morning, MSNBC's "Morning Joe " host Joe Scarborough explained that he is still stunned by the number of commentators still standing up for Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and then made his case by showing a 2-minute supercut of the fired TV hosts on-air racist comments to make his point.

Reacting to new revelations from the New York Times about text messages that Carlson made that alarmed Fox News lawyers -- including admitting a certain amount of glee at watching an Antifa protester being assaulted by pro-Donald Trump partisans -- Scarborough had his producers run the clip twice.

As he introduced the clip, she stated, "I want you guys to play that clip again, and I want you to play the clip because I want these people who are defending Tucker Carlson, I want them to see once again what they're defending. Play the clip."

What followed was Carlson questioning whether white supremacy even exists and asking, "Remember the great replacement theory was a conspiracy theory?" among other ugly comments.

After watching the clip, a grim-faced Scarborough stated, "I have no words."

You can watch the segment below or at this link.

MSNBC 05 03 2023 06 20 42 youtu.be

Media SmartNews Video