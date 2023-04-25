Ex-producer says Tucker Carlson told her to threaten Republican officials: 'We will destroy you'

Former Tucker Carlson producer spoke to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace about her lawsuit against Fox News after experiencing a what she alleges was a hostile work environment.

Among the things she revealed was the way in which the Fox News host was able to browbeat Republicans into doing whatever he wanted.

Grossberg explained that when she first came to Fox to work with Maria Bartiromo, she felt like it was a positive experience because, "even when I disagreed with her, I think she believed in what she was doing." That was not the case with Carlson.

"When I got to Tucker, it was different," explained Grossberg. "As the texts came out, it revealed my suspicions, he was looking for ratings bait purely and was looking for power. It was a combination of ratings and power and manipulating the audience and manipulating the political system."

She said that Carlson operated under the assumption he could pick who the Speaker of the House would be.

"I can pick who the president of the United States is or who the Republican candidate is going to be I thought that was really dangerous and didn't want that kind of power," said Grossberg.

It's a sentiment that was echoed from the other side of the relationship. During Tuesday's episode of "The View," former White House communications aide Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed that former President Donald Trump would force her to call Carlson to complain about something or ask for help on pushing something.

"I didn't want to have Senate candidates calling me and being very upset, [asking] 'are you going to destroy our whole campaign tonight?'" she recalled. "[Carlson] could do that. He would call and tell them that if you don't participate or come on the show, we'll destroy you. I was told to say that to congressmen sometimes. I didn't, how could I? There was also just this sort of moral growth with me where I reached a breaking point because of all those things and didn't want to do it anymore. It felt disgusting I stopped watching the news when I came home. I didn't watch anything. I just didn't want to because I was so depressed and disillusioned by the entire media system because of Tucker Carlson."

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow made the same observation about conservative media as a whole trying to either influence or control the GOP. In doing so, she explained, the hosts guarantee the GOP's failures, at least according to history.

See the comments from Grossberg below or at the link here.



