Murdoch’s kids are scared their father will leave them with 'this heap of dreck': Joy Behar

"The View" co-hosts did their own version of trashing former Fox host Tucker Carlson. They brought up the greatest hits of the far-right personality who promoted white supremacist ideology. But Joy Behar thinks that the firing had more to do with the children of News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch.

Behar began by saying Tuesday that the one thing that Fox has been consistent on is firing people regardless of their status if there are accusations of sexual harassment or impropriety.

"I think it's more about the women than Dominion. Everybody who gets the axe over there has been accused of sexual harassment," she said, mentioning Roger Ailes.

"[Tucker] is in trouble with this lady, Abby Grossberg, who claims there was also anti-semitism over there, by the way. And the C-word was used. A toxic work environment. Besides the money that the Murdochs lost, and the women thing is also instrumental in his getting kicked off."

But Behar also pointed out that she thinks the Murdoch family members got involved because they didn't want to inherit something that was worthless when their father passes away.

"I also wonder if Lachlan, his son, and James, even though the buck stops with Murdoch himself, James is a liberal, James and his wife are liberals, Lachlan is thinking this man is 150,000 years old, he's going to leave us with this heap of dreck. Get them out now. It's possible. I'm waiting for the next shoes to drop," Behar explained.

Former White House communications staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that while working for former President Donald Trump, she noticed the stranglehold that Carlson had on the Republican Party. She recalled Trump telling her more than once to call Carlson.

Alyssa said that Tucker had such a hold on the GOP that Trump would have her call Carlson "and complain about the coverage because he knew how powerful his platform was and his voice."

She went on to say that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave Carlson the full 40,000 hours of the Jan. 6 footage "because it gave him votes. Policy decisions on Ukraine were given to Tucker Carlson because they needed his approval. This is a huge de-platforming on the right."

See the full discussion below or at the link here.



