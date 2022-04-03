It has been just a little over a month since Fox host Tucker Carlson spent a week defending Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now a veterans' group is asking why Carlson is supporting a war criminal.

Carlson's monologues were so glowing of the leader that state media took clips and ran them for the country to watch with Russian subtitles. While begging for an interview with Putin, Carlson infamously used both-sideism to paint Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "tyrant."

"So, today we sent another letter to Vladimir Putin asking for an interview," he told his audience Feb. 21, 2022. "We hope we get it. We also sent a message to the President of Ukraine. We would like that interview too. Neither one of these men runs a democracy. By traditional American standards, both of them are tyrants."

Ukraine is a democracy, albeit a fledgling one, as ForeignPolicy.com explained in 2019.

It was just a day later he was asking why he should hate Putin, implying the Russian leader wasn't all that bad.

"Why do Democrats want you to hate Putin? Has Putin shipped every middle class job in your town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked your business? Is he teaching your kids to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Does he eat dogs?" Carlson asked. "These are fair questions and the answer to all of them is no... It may be worth asking yourself… why do I hate Putin."

It was also revealed that state media has been told by Kremlin advisers that they must promote Carlson.

On Sunday, VoteVets published a video showing some of the most shocking videos to come out of the attack on Ukraine. Graphic images show bodies collapsed in the streets. In one case, a woman's red-painted fingernails lay motionless on the street, covered with mud. Another woman appeared as if she was just riding a bicycle when she was killed. Her legs were still on either side and her hands were inches from the handlebars.

CNN reported Sunday that mass graves were discovered in Bucha, Ukraine Sunday. The reporters on the ground saw that women and children were killed while their hands were tied. Putin has called the report fake news. Zelensky has called it a war crime.

VoteVets asked if Tucker Carlson still wants to know why people should hate Putin.

See the video below: