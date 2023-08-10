Twitch star Kai Cenat condemns NYC Union Square riot he sparked

Police confront rioters in Manhattan's Union Square on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Holding up the front page of the New York Daily News, Twitch star Kai Cenat decried the riot that erupted at Union Square during his planned PlayStation giveaway last week. “Bro!” Cenat yelled during a Twitch live stream Wednesday night already viewed nearly a million times. “This is f---ing insane!” Wearing a “Dr. Pepper” T-shirt and large headphones, Cenat started the 19-minute stream, his first comments on the chaos, holding up the cover of Saturday’s Daily News headlined “Union Square Chaos.” He then thumbed through the paper, showing his followers the two-page spread on the may...