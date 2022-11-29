'It's become a hellscape': The View debates dumping Twitter over Elon Musk's mismanagement

Alyssa Milano was once a big fan of Elon Musk and a proud Tesla owner, but that has changed. Speaking to the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday, she explained why Musk wasn't who she thought he was.

"For me, speaking of #MeToo, when he was accused of sexual misconduct and paid out $250,000 to this person, I decided — I can't live in that hypocrisy of that, driving that car, you know, when that happened," she said. "I'm kind of, I'm so annoyed with all of these billionaires, especially with Elon Musk. You buy Twitter to destroy it for $44 billion. Imagine if he donated that money to UNICEF. He would change the world. There would be no hunger!"

Milano has been an ambassador to UNICEF for two decades, striving to help children on areas where there is a serious conflict and war zone.

"He could go in his pocket and donate that money!" said Whoopi Goldberg, who recently left Twitter.

READ MORE: 'Never, never, never!' Trump throws all-caps tantrum against mail-in ballots

"It wouldn't cost $40 billion, but these guys, you know.." Milano trailed off

"There's a load of electric cars coming on the market," Joy Behar quipped for folks who want an affordable alternative to Tesla without all of the baggage of labor rights, sexual harassment allegations and other scandals.

Musk has denied the allegations against him of sexual misconduct, saying that they are "utterly untrue."

"What happens if things continue the way they are on Twitter? I think it's become a hellscape," said Sunny Hostin.

Milano noted that she's always been a target for trolls, though she confessed she always opens Twitter with trepidation, fearful of what she will see, describing it like she needs a helmet on.

Goldberg noted that one solution is simply to leave the platform as she did. Milano said that she doesn't want to cede territory to the troll war. She treats it like a turf war. Goldberg maintained that there are other options, but Milano maintained that she refuses to allow the bots and extremists to have the power.

"If we're not representing our side of the political discourse, aren't we just saying, you know what you can have Twitter?" she posed.

"I'll tell you, some things you have to walk away from until you can get the control you need of it," countered Goldberg. "Right now there's no way to get this control. So, find the ones that you can get and fix and then come back and run that run over."

The co-hosts all agreed that it remains an individual choice based on self-care and what's best for them.

Musk has spent the past several weeks attacking corporations that no longer want to advertise on Twitter, saying that they're against the First Amendment by not giving money to the site anymore. Twitter has lost most of its employees and the site has grown increasingly glitchy since. The new CEO spends most of his time online attacking people, making fun of others, and then calling for civility.

Watch the video below or at this link.