Unhinged driver who hurt seven pedestrians in wild Midtown Manhattan crash charged with attempted murder

Blood stains can be seen on the sidewalk at 36th St. and Sixth Ave. outside a Taco Bell Cantina early Monday. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK -- The unbalanced woman who told police she “prayed to God” as she plowed into seven pedestrians at a Midtown Manhattan intersection has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, police said Tuesday. Imani Lucas, 29, is also facing charges of assault, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. She faces one count of attempted murder for each person she allegedly struck after driving her Honda through a red light at Sixth Ave. and W. 36th St. just north of Macy’s Herald Square about 11:55 p.m. Sunday. She struck six men and a woman in the crosswalk, includ...