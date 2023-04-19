'It is insulting!' Don Lemon hammers GOP candidate for revisionist history of Civil War

In an interview on CNN Wednesday, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — a businessman turned "anti-woke" crusader who recently gave a speech at a National Rifle Association gathering — defended his claim that the Civil War was not really about slavery, but about giving Black people the freedom to own guns.

This was quickly shot down by anchor Don Lemon.

"I don't really see what one has to do with the other, especially considering — and using the Civil War to talk about Black Americans," said Lemon. "That war was not fought for Black people to have guns."

"It was fought for Black people to have freedoms in this country," said Ramaswamy. "Actually, you don't know, funny fact is Black people did not get to enjoy the other freedoms until their Second Amendment rights were secured."

"We still aren't allowed to enjoy the freedoms of this country," said Lemon.

"I disagree with you on that," said Ramaswamy. "I think you're doing a disservice to our country, failing to recognize the fact that we have equality in the law."

"To compare that to 1865 and 1964 ... I think it's insulting to Black people," said Lemon. "It's insulting to me as an African-American. I don't want to sit there and argue with you because it's infuriating for you to put that to put those things together. It's not right. Your telling of history is wrong. Your history was wrong. Part of the Civil War was fought — you're making people think that the Civil War's fought for Black people, only for Black people to get guns and for Black people to have—"

"The Civil War was fought for Black people in this country to get freedoms," said Ramaswamy. "A noble mission."

"To reduce it in a speech at the NRA to say you're making people think, are you trying to say that Black people to get guns, that would that — that was the reason that you're there at the NRA?" said Lemon. "I find your explanation reductive and actually insulting."

