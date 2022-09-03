Watch: Lindsey Graham explains what he ‘tried to do’ with ‘riots in the streets’ comment
Sen. Lindsey Graham / CNBC screengrab

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham responded on Saturday to the harsh criticism he has received since warning of riots in the streets if Donald Trump is arrested — comments that were widely seen as a threat and part of the GOP's attacks on the FBI for investigating the former president.

"I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street," Graham said on Fox News.

Graham discussed the outrage over his comments while vacationing in Italy at the Ambrosetti Forum.

“What I tried to do was state the obvious,” Graham told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick.

“Here’s what I said, The raid on [former] President Trump’s home, the likely nominee for 2024, better bear some fruit here,” Graham argued. “If it’s just about mishandling classified information, we’ve had a standard set when it came to Hillary Clinton.”

“Our country, the people on our side, believe that when it comes to the justice system, there are no rules regarding Trump, [it’s a case of] ‘get him, it doesn’t matter how you get him,’ so I said that if it’s similar to what happened to Clinton and he gets prosecuted, it’ll be one of the most disruptive events in America,” Graham said.

Watch below or at this link.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says his intention was to 'state the obvious' with Trump riots claim www.youtube.com

