Watergate lawyer reveals 'the next big thing' to look for in Georgia case

Now that former President Donald Trump and 18 lawyers and political operatives who tried to help him overturn the 2020 presidential election have been indicted in a sweeping racketeering case in Georgia, the fireworks are only just beginning, explained former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on CNN Tuesday evening.

The biggest thing to look at now, he argued, is whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can peel off some of the co-conspirators to convict the rest — starting with people like Rudy Giuliani, who are in desperate financial straits and can't afford to defend themselves at trial.

"Rudy Giuliani, he's expected to go tomorrow," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "He wants to do the bond and turn himself in all in one day. But it's not even clear that he has an actual full-time attorney in this case."

"No, and I don't think he's going to be able to get one very easily," said Akerman. "He has to be able to pay a lot of money up front to some attorney to represent him in this case. I think he's looking at a minimum of $500,000 to $700,000 up-front retainer to whoever is going to take this case. It's a very serious case. It's going to go on for a very long period of time. And nobody's going to want to be the last victim in the crime wave here. I mean, they don't want to be stuck with a major bill just like Donald Trump has stuck person after person, lawyer after lawyer in legal bills."

"And he already has a major bill," added Collins. "It's already at seven figures, is what we're hearing from sources who are telling us about those efforts to get Trump to pay for his bills."

"This is significant ... because Fani Willis started out with a similar RICO case against the Atlanta school system with 35 defendants, whittled it down, finally there were nine that went to trial," said Akerman. "A lot of the people here are not going to be able to afford lawyers. They're going to have to make a deal. And I think you're going to see a lot of these people drop out over the next six months. That's going to be the next big thing that happens in this case."

