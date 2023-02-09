Watch: Congresswoman gets GOP ‘expert’ witness to admit he is not a Twitter expert

Lawyer Jonathan Turley has become one of the Republican Party's favorite lawyers. A self-proclaimed Democrat, he frequently appears in Congress as an expert witness for Republicans.

Such is the case this week in the first hearing from the so-called "weaponization committee," when Turley was there to comment on Twitter and other issues.

"Mr. Turley, turning to, you have you ever worked for Twitter?" asked Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

"No," he answered.

"Do you have any formal relationship with the company?" she asked.

"No," he confessed. "I just have an account."

"Do you have any specific or special or unique knowledge about the inner workings of Twitter?" she asked.

"Nothing beyond the Twitter Files and what I read in the media," he admitted.

The so-called "Twitter Files" are carefully curated details released occasionally by Elon Musk to support his complaints about the company prior to his takeover. He has never released all of the files for the public to see.

"So, essentially, your responses to the questions here today were your own opinion and pure conjecture?" Wasserman-Schultz asked Turley.

He disagreed saying that he would base his knowledge on what he read.

"You said you don't have any specific or unique knowledge of Twitter, but you spoke as if you did," she said. "You were asked very specific questions about Twitter -- the way Twitter functions and the decision-making that they make. Yet, you don't have any unique or special knowledge about Twitter. Never worked for them. This is only your opinion, would you say, as a Twitter account user?"

He said that his analysis was about information in the "public domain."

"Legal analysis is another word for opinion," she cut in.

Turley admitted it was a fair assessment. He said that he's read 20 of the millions of emails, slack conversations and internal communications at Twitter over the past several years.

See the exchange in the video below or at the link here.

