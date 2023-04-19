Dominion lawyer shoots down Newsmax’s defense of 2020 coverage: 'It's the same lies' as Fox

Dominion Voting Systems' lead counsel Justin Nelson took yet another victory lap on MSNBC's "The Beat" Wednesday, following Fox News' agreement this week to pay a $787.5 billion settlement to resolve the lawsuit over their role in pushing election conspiracy theories.

He also reiterated a vow he made the previous evening: that the litigation is not over, and another big right-wing media network that pushed election lies, Newsmax, is next.

"Beyond just making Dominion whole, which is the legal jargon, you had a major win against a powerful, well-funded adversary in the Fox News parent company and Rupert Murdoch," said anchor Ari Melber. "What does it mean for people other than media watchers, insiders and the Dominion company? What does it mean, in your view, for American democracy?"

"I think it is a ringing endorsement for accountability," said Nelson. "This was the first time that anybody has been held accountable for the lies told in the 2020 presidential election, and this was the first time that a court has held that the lies were indeed false. And to have a payment of over $750 million and recognition these were indeed lies is a strong message that lies indeed have consequences, as we said yesterday. To have that just all throughout, it really is a message to all Americans that, Ari, we can disagree, we're going to have disagreements over issues, but we've got to have a shared understanding of facts, and that is really what makes our democracy so special, and I think that this is helping so tremendously along that line."

"There are open cases you're leading," Melber noted later in the segment. "You've just shown the world what you guys can do. Giuliani, Powell, Mr. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. These other entities, OAN and Newsmax. I call them media entities. Do you think you're on a path to win these cases? And do you think that would also potentially have a positive effect on factual discourse in America?"

"I do," said Nelson. "Newsmax released a statement saying, don't worry, our case is different. But obviously it's not, it's the same lies everybody knew. So we're going to go after Newsmax, we're going after One America News and the owners of One American News, who are billionaires, and we're going to go after the individuals who helped spread these lies — Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, Patrick Byrne. And I think it sends a message that if you told these lies about the election, that there is accountability, and ultimately that's what it's all about. Again, we're going to have misinformation, but I think what this is establishing is that there will be consequences to lying ... when you are knowingly lying, recklessly disregarding the truth, there are consequences to that, and that's what the past 48 hours have shown."

