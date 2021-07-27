Trump-loving OAN did a total 'whitewash' of first day of Capitol riot committee: CNN media analyst

While ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News all carried the first day of the Jan. 6 hearing for the special select committee, other right-wing networks had their own agenda.

Writing for CNN.com, media analyst Brian Stelter noted that "One America News viewers witnessed the whitewashing first-hand."

He noted that as the hearings were beginning, OAN ran a segment on crime in Chicago. It was as if Tuesday's hearing "barely happened at all."

In typical OAN style, Stelter said "the channel's poorly-produced programs avoided the substance of the hearing; slipped in several factual mistakes; and promoted the GOP's counter-programming instead."

While Newsmax attempted to promote conspiracy theories about the Capitol riots, they did show the hearing. So did Fox, despite police officers making it clear that it was a pro-Trump mob that was beating them.

"But the mere act of carrying the police testimony at all is noteworthy because right-wing media has so thoroughly downplayed the crimes of that day," wrote Stelter. He noted that even Fox host Bret Baier called the hearing "an eye-opener" for "anybody watching who ... thought it was not violent."



OAN, by contrast, perpetuated the conspiracy that Jan. 6 was nothing more than a tourist visit at the Capitol. They criticized Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for being willing to participate in the committee to ensure it was bipartisan. They continued to spout the conspiracy that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had a death wish and wanted Trump's supporters to come into the Capitol and kill Democratic members. The logic doesn't hold up, but that's the only argument the GOP has left and OAN is running with it.

By the time lunch came, OAN was reading another old statement released the previous day from Trump about Pelosi, claiming she's spending too much money on the hearing.

They then attempted to cover news that talked about Tesla stocks but broke into the Department of Justice press conference with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL). The presser was ultimately shouted down by protesters that the officials failed to plan for.

Read Stelter's full column at CNN.com.