WATCH: White nationalists flee counterprotesters filming them before melee breaks out

In video posted to Twitter by user @Alexcentral77, members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front who marched through Washington on Saturday are seen backing up and then running as they are being filmed loading into vans to leave the area.

On Saturday, videos posted online showed members of the group marching on the National Mall, wearing masks and carrying shields and American flags hung upside down. Later they were seen loading into Penske cargo trucks to depart.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, the departure did not go smoothly as there was not enough vans to bear them away.

In the new video, a group of the white extremists can be seen forming a line and backing up, shields held high, as they are confronted by counterprotesters filming them before suddenly turning and running behind the vans, where a fistfight breaks out after they are followed.

In the video, one counterprotester can be heard yelling "F*ck them up."

