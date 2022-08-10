Lincoln Project co-founder speculates if Jared Kushner was the mole who sold out Trump to the feds

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson appeared on MSNBC Wednesday afternoon to talk about the group's new 60 second ad that they are running in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Donald Trump typically summers. The ad asks who sold out Trump to the federal agents that would necessitate the FBI rushing in with a search warrant.

"We knew that Donald Trump would try to gaslight the entire country and try to psychologically destabilize the minute this raid happened," said Wilson. "We knew he would immediately start lying and they would immediately try to tell an alternate narrative of why it's happening and why it's really happening. And we wanted to immediately push back. And something we're good at — which is getting inside his decision cycle and getting inside his head space and pushing back in a way that we've been very, very successful in the past."

Substitute host John Heilemann noted that the folks at the Lincoln Project tend to be plugged into GOP strategies, and the psy-ops of Donald Trump and Trumpism. Their ad hit asking who sold Trump out and hours later Axios was reporting that Trump world was trying to hunt down who sold out the former president. It prompted Heilemann to ask, who was the person who gave information to the feds about Trump?

"I think there were a lot of stories a few weeks ago about Jared and Ivanka trying to back away from Trump and trying to start their own brand, essentially break off from Trump and pulling away from the Trump orbit," said Wilson. "I think Jared Kushner has a great paranoia for reasons to do with his family's past. He doesn't ever want to ever go to jail. I suspect that the FBI and folks have a persuasive argument there that he should talk."

Other than Kushner, Wilson said that there are a lot of other suspects because Trump treats people so horribly.

"And he knows that -- they know they're imminently ready to be thrown under the bus," said Wilson. "So, it could be any one of them. Which is kind of the point we were making. And look, I could have made a longer spot than 60 and told a more complete story. But, look, they're always like crabs in a bucket down there in Mar-a-Lago. They're always fighting with each other. They're always competing with each other and they're always looking to protect themselves. So someone is protecting themselves in a pool right now."

Heilemann suggested they're more like scorpions in a sock than crabs in a bucket.

