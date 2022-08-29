Why Biden's 'MAGA philosophy is semi-fascist' isn't the same as Clinton's 'basket of deplorables'

Atlantic editor Ron Brownstein joined former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-FL) in discussing the dramatic evolution from a few fringe conservatives being violent to it being a dominant force in the Republican Party.

Behind closed doors, President Joe Biden said that MAGA Republicans have gone semi-fascist in their philosophy. The level of lawlessness seen by MAGA Republicans has included the insurrection and violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, the attempt to overthrow the government and 2020 election, voter fraud, a kidnapping attempt, bombing plots, assassination threats, slaying of an anti-racist protester in Charlottesville, two attacks on state FBI headquarters, threats against the National Archives, threats against IRS agents and threats against judges, reporters, FBI agents and a slew of elected officials.

That doesn't even include the restrictions of freedom and liberty for women and LGBTQ people, restrictions over what teachers can say in classrooms about themselves and their families, and putting children at risk by outing them to their parents.

Republicans are attempting to turn the accusations into the Biden version of "basket of deplorables," but after the Supreme Court's rulings and threats for other eliminations of liberty, the comments are leading people like Brownstein and Walsh to debate whether they comment goes far enough.



"I think that President Biden was on stronger ground because he attributed this to the MAGA philosophy or MAGA movement," said Brownstein. "You always want to be careful when characterizing large groups of people obviously as a leader of the country. The president is not as far from alone in viewing the MAGA faction, which is now clearly the dominant faction in the Republican Party. There are many experts in authoritarianism, Daniel Ziblatt, who will tell you that the movement in the Republican Party has more in common with what we have seen in authoritarian parties in countries like Hungary and Turkey."

He noted that two-thirds of republican attorneys general filed lawsuits to try and overthrow the 2020 election. Two-thirds of House Republicans voted to try and overthrow the 2020 election.

"In multiple of the polls, a majority of Republicans have said the American way of life is disappearing, traditional way of life is disappearing fast," he continued. "You talk about the nomination of election deniers, it's uncomfortable for people like [Gov. Chris] Sununu to admit they're in a coalition that includes anti-democratic forces but it's hard to ignore the evidence they are."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatened "riots" in the streets if Donald Trump is prosecuted for stealing government documents. That level of violence and threat is something that Walsh said shouldn't be accepted in a civilized society and in formal discourse, and Graham knows better.

"To predict violence and/or to warn about violence but not condemn it is terribly irresponsible and dangerous," Walsh explained. "And Lindsey Graham knows that. Lindsey Graham knows what he said last night will inflame people and is dangerous. I hear threats of violence every single day, and I will say Victor, if Donald Trump is indicted, there will be violence. I mean, look what happened on Jan. 6th. But those threats of violence should never stop the pursuit of justice. That's what a country that believes in the rule of law does. Lindsey Graham knows that and it's shameful he didn't acknowledge that."

Brownstein agreed, noting that this is another indicator of just how much the U.S. has changed and the increasing violence in politics.

"If you have to be worried about violence, and of course, we are after seeing the foaming at the mouth mob that came out on Jan. 6th, then that means Donald Trump can never be held responsible for the things that he's done wrong like the gross mishandling of these classified documents," said co-host Alisyn Camerota.

"The comments from Lindsey Graham are really another measure of how much political and social life in America is changing in the Trump era," Brownstein said. "I mean, you know, it happens day by day, in a way that sometimes it's easy to lose sight of. Think about how common threats of violence have become throughout the political system against election workers, against public health workers, education meetings, and members of congress who voted to impeach Donald Trump."

He cited threats of violence coming from the right and Republican officials unwilling to call it out and tell their voters that it's unacceptable. Instead, Republicans say things like Graham did.

"He doesn't call for it but doesn't condemn it," said Brownstein. "By predicting without condemning, you are basically inviting it."

