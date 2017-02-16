‘Why should Americans trust you?’: Presser goes off the rails when NBC reporter confronts Trump

Donald Trump and NBC's Peter Alexander (Screengrab)

NBC News reporter Peter Alexander on Thursday confronted Donald Trump over his credibility given the president’s well-documented penchant for spreading lies and misinformation.

After boasting (inaccurately) that his electoral college win was the largest margin since Ronald Reagan’s, the president turned his attention to the damaging information coming out about his administration’s potential ties to the Russian government. Trump called all of the reporting about Russia “fake news” and blasted the media for reporting “lies.”

Trump then fielded questions from the press. After the president once again berated the media for reporting on former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s contact with the Russian ambassador, NBC’s Alexander seized on the opportunity to point out a fundamental question pertaining to the president’s credibility.

“You said today that you had the biggest electoral margin since Ronald Reagan,” Alexander began, reading off a list of several recent previous presidents who had larger margins than Trump.

“Why should Americans trust you,” Alexander asked.

The president insisted he was talking about Republican presidents before saying he was “given” that information.

“I don’t know,” Trump added.

“Why should Americans trust you when you accuse the information they receive as being fake when you’re providing information that’s fake?” Alexander pressed.

“I don’t know,” Trump repeated. “I was given that information.”

Watch the exchange below, via MSNBC: