'A drubbing': Morning Joe gloats over Trump's latest courtroom flop

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough gloated over Donald Trump's latest legal flop in front of a conservative appeals court.

The three-judge 11th District Court panel repeatedly expressed skepticism toward Trump attorney Jim Trusty's arguments and signaled an openness to voiding the appointment of a special master to oversee evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago, and the "Morning Joe" host said the former president had badly overplayed his hand.

"So much of this he should have seen coming," Scarborough said. "He thought that judges on the Supreme Court would be like Judge [Aileen] Cannon, who yesterday took a drubbing in the 11th Circuit again. For those that don't follow it, the 11th Circuit is one of the most conservative circuits in America, it's probably the right's version of the 9th Circuit out on the west coast. But I know a lot of judges, I know a lot of people that have worked in the 11th Circuit. I mean, yeah, they're ideologically conservative, they are no-nonsense, all business."

"Here you had the 11th Circuit yesterday in this hearing make it very clear they're going to overturn what Judge Cannon did, which was preposterous," Scarborough continued. "Legal scholars on the left, center and the right saying it's preposterous. Well, the 11th Circuit is stepping in and may perhaps get rid of the special master, because there is no space when you even go up to Clarence Thomas, you go up to Brett Kavanaugh, to Amy Coney Barrett."

"If he thought he would get any special break on these rulings, he's been sadly mistaken," he added. "Not only in these rulings, say again, in the 55 or 65 cases that Trump attorneys brought to federal court to try to assert widespread voter fraud, he went 0-65. This is quite a compelling argument for this Supreme Court on these issues being... straightforward."



Trump still seems to think that judges he appointed will reward him with favors in court, but Scarborough said he long ago should have learned that's not always the case.

"You and I have known Donald Trump for a very long time," Scarborough said. "I guess we're not surprised that he would think if he appointed somebody they were going to do him favors, but it shows a complete ignorance of the federal judiciary, a complete, absolute ignorance, and he keeps getting surprised. You know, he kept getting surprised during his term in office when judges that he appointed would rebuke him, would rebuke his policies, and this has happened time and time again, and it doesn't appear that he's -- here we are five years later. He still doesn't get it."

