CNN panel explodes with laughter imagining GOP response to guilty pleas from Clinton campaign

Tuesday morning’s “New Day” panel seemed punchy while discussing the recent indictments handed up by special counsel Robert Mueller and the grand jury. At one point, the group laughed out loud at the idea of what Republicans would be saying if these legal problems were happening to former Secretary Hillary Clinton.

“History is so instructive here, right? go back to the early days of the watergate investigation podium the White House spokesperson [Sarah Huckabee Sanders] called the Watergate break-in a ‘third-rate burglary,'” began political analyst David Gregory. “History tells us how administrations respond to this. Let’s use the Hillary Clinton test, because I always think that’s instructive. What would Republicans be saying if President Hillary Clinton were facing this fact set? I think we know. They would be calling for her impeachment.”

“They’d be saying what they’re saying right now, David,” Chris Cuomo said as co-host Alisyn Camerota laughed. “Which is that she should be the target of the investigation and she colluded with Russia!”

“Right! Right!” Gregory laughed. “She’s not president and they’re saying it!”

Gregory went on to say that currently there’s not even a need for speculation, the facts are in.

“What we know is that there is evidence that the Trump team at various levels, including his son — they were open for business to work with the Russians, to interfere in the election. That’s what we know. We don’t know if somebody actually committed a crime yet. We just know about that willingness,” he closed.

Watch the full clip below, including a moment where Cuomo compares Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to a Muppet.