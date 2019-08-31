George Conway dunks on Trump for his broken campaign promises

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway ridiculed President Donald Trump for his broken campaign promises.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been a frequent critic of the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

It started when Tufts University Prof. Daniel Drezner noted it was the four-year anniversay of President Donald Trump promising to rename Denali National Park.

A happy four-year anniversary to this tweet. Just FYI this is a campaign promise that he never fulfilled. https://t.co/tbZ6UEvlRS https://t.co/3vBUrhQ3kx — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 1, 2019

George Conway saw the tweet and sarcastically mocked the president’s record.

ok but the wall is all done and mexico paid for it so there’s that https://t.co/6QNMKrcZO0 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has yet to complete a single mile of wall and Mexico has repeatedly said they will not be paying for it, as Trump had promised constantly during the 2016 campaign.

The president is running for re-election on the slogan of “promises made, promises kept.”

Previously, Conway “Trump is a racist president” in a Washington Post column. On Twitter, he has also said Trump is “mentally unwell,” slammed Trump for being a “sexual predator,” busted him for making “sh*t up,” ripped Trump for is “sociopathy,” and fact-checked Trump’s lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

And he called on the American Psychiatric Association to declare Trump mentally unfit for office.