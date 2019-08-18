John Oliver cites Donald Trump’s final offer for Greenland: ‘$200 and I’ll throw in Don Jr.’

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver’s favorite highlight of the week was, of course, President Donald Trump’s decision that he wanted to buy Greenland.

In his opener Sunday, the HBO host said that he wasn’t all that surprised given Trump’s track record.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, he f*cking did. Of course, he did. Greenland is icy, distant and autonomous is exactly Trump’s type,” Oliver said, showing a photo of Trump with the first lady.

He noted that the absurdity reached such exceedingly high levels over the comments that the Prime Minister of Denmark was forced to make a statement that “Greenland is not for sale.”

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, travelers were furious over pro-democracy protesters blocking airports. Oliver showed an unfortunate video of an Australian man telling the protesters they were “selfish” for fighting for their rights.

Chinese state media, on the other hand, is doubling down on the idea that the United States is behind the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If this is an American plot, nobody told the president,” Oliver said of Trump. “Because Trump not only seems barely aware of what’s going on there, he basically gave China the green light to do whatever they want. Like when he said this at the start of the month:”

“Well, something is probably happening with Hong Kong,” Trump said before his vacation. “Because when you look at, you know, what’s going on, they’ve had riots going on for a long period time. And I don’t know what China’s attitude is. Somebody said that at some point they’re going to stop that. But that’s between Hong Kong and that’s between China, because Hong Kong is part of China, they’ll have to deal with that themselves. They don’t need advice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nailed it,” Oliver surmised. “‘They’re going to want to stop that,’ is exactly the wrong message to send to China right now. Anything would have been better than that. If he had said, ‘What do I think of Hong Kong? Well, it’s strong, it’s angry, and I don’t like when it throws barrels at Mario.’ I think, OK, you’re thinking of Donky Kong, not Hong Kong, but at least you didn’t wink at the possible use of force, so no harm done then.”

Oliver said it was dumb but not surprising since Trump sends the wrong signals to countries all the time.

“Until his term ends, we’re all just going to have to live with the fact that we now have a president that looks at America’s allies and says, ‘Go f*ck yourselves.’ Looks at Russian interference in our elections and says, ‘No big deal.’ And looks at Greenland and says, ‘$200 and I’ll throw in Don Jr. Final offer,” Oliver closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below: