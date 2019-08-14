‘Sweating like a pig’: Scaramucci escalates Trump fight nailing president for ‘going off the rails’ and a ‘nervous wreck’
Anthony Scaramucci escalated the ongoing feud he’s having with President Donald Trump to whole new levels during a CNN appearance Wednesday.
When speaking about his “bullying” behavior, the former Trump White House aide said that the president is a “nervous wreck” after watching the stock market flounder under his failed economic policies.
“I think they need to say it’s personal because the president came after me, okay,” he began. “But it’s about demagoguery for me. I told my wife, I can defend nine out of ten things related to the president maybe eight out of ten, but a demagogue needs a blind obligation to loyalty…This guy is not normal.”
He said that he knows what happened to make Trump go after him. Instead of listening to the full context of what he said, someone from the communications department in the White House showed the president clips of Scaramucci saying one thing or another that was critical and now he’s waging a war.
“He says, ‘Okay I’m the big presidential bully I’m going to hit this guy and show everybody what a bully I am. That will shut this guy up,'” Scaramucci said of Trump’s thought process. “But this guy is obviously — he is using the presidency. He has done it to you, Maggie [Hamberman], me. He is using the presidency to bully his flow citizens. It’s a disgusting act one of the most anti-American things a people can do is bully people.”
“But it’s demagoguery and, okay he is a proven demagogue and obviously going off the rails now,” Scaramucci continued. “He is a totally unstable, nervous wreck. Last night, sweating like a pig. Let’s just call it for what it is.”
‘Trump knows the economy can make or break him’: CNN’s Erin Burnett breaks down why the president fears the Dow slide
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett broke down President Donald Trump's seeming panic over the day's 800-point Dow stock slide — and what it means for his case for a second term.
"Trump took to Twitter, sending nine tweets about the economy, including trying to spin the plunge in interest rates into a positive," said Burnett. "The president tweeting 'Tremendous amounts of money pouring into the United States. People want safety!'"
"Well, the president is right about this. Money is pouring into U.S. Treasuries," said Burnett. "But that, as he well knows, is not a sign of strength tonight. That is a sign of deep recession fears. The lower the yield on benchmark Treasuries, the lower the interest rates, the higher the fear of economic crisis. And today the 30-year yield fell to its lowest level in history."
Trump is driving the American economy into the ground just like he did with his casinos: Tom Steyer
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Tom Steyer, the billionaire progressive activist who founded Need to Impeach and is now running for president, told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump is leading America to economic ruination — and will make it all but impossible to use our normal methods to alleviate recessions.
"What would you say to those American families who are feeling rather optimistic about this Trump economy?" asked Blitzer.
"I would say this," said Steyer. "What Mr. Trump has done is what he did when he was running Atlantic City casinos into the ground. He's over-promised and alleged up and borrowed a ton of money. It feels very good in the short run. But long-term, he's not doing the things that actually make Americans safe, prosperous and well-paid. He's not investing in education, he's continuing to favor only the richest Americans. Actually more equal societies where the money is spread more evenly throughout our much more stable."
Trump is toast if the economy sinks — and his 2020 slogan will have to be ‘Sustain the Pain’: NYT reporter
New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin appeared on John King's CNN show Wednesday to inform viewers that President Donald Trump simply cannot sustain an economic recession if he hopes to win reelection next year.
With recession warning signs flashing, the president has once again put public pressure on the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates and pump more money into the economy ahead of the 2020 election campaign.