Wut? Wut? Wut?: George Conway completely flabbergasted by Trump’s stupidity

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway was baffled by the cluelessness of President Donald Trump — and once again took to Twitter to slam the president.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellanne Conway, has a habit of hilariously roasting his wife’s boss.

Conway was first startled to learn Trump was clueless about whether it was morning or afternoon.

Next, Conway was surprised to learn Trump apparently knows nothing about US agricultural exports to Japan.

Conway was also shocked to learn Trump doesn’t think people are familiar with the fact he’s from New York City.

Previously, Conway declared “Trump is a racist president” in a Washington Post column. On Twitter, he has also said Trump is “mentally unwell,” slammed Trump for being a “sexual predator,” busted him for making “sh*t up,” ripped Trump for is “sociopathy,” and fact-checked Trump’s lies.

He even called on the American Psychiatric Association to declare Trump mentally unfit for office.