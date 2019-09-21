Quantcast
Internet piles on ‘America’s embarrassment’ Giuliani over Twitter tantrum about Biden: ‘You are so screwed’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani received a substantial heaping of ridicule and derision on Saturday when he used Twitter instead of an appearance on CNN to have a meltdown on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Just days after Giuliani sparred with CNN host Chris Cuomo in a widely mocked appearance, the former mayor was back at it again pushing a debunked story about the former vice president and his son.

Following the lead of Trump — who launched his own Biden attack on Saturday — Rudy wrote, “Biden’s defense is, not I didn’t do it, but ‘no media outlet gives any credibility to the story.’ Of course they don’t. Swamp Media been covering up Biden Family blatant trading on Joe’s offices for years. Joe is part of the protected class. Why would they start now?”

That, as might be expected, brought out the Twitter commenters in force.

You can see some responses below:


Hope Hicks considered a ‘pariah’ in Hollywood after working for Trump: She’s wearing the ‘scarlet T’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has received a frosty reception in Hollywood, where she moved after leaving the administration.

Hicks is currently working as the chief communications officer for the Fox Corporation -- the parent company of Fox News.

But having worked for Donald Trump haunts Hicks, Graydon Carter's newsletter Airmail revealed in an article titled, "Hix Pix Fox Flix: Ex–Trump whisperer Hope Hicks spins the Hollywood liberal establishment."

"If you’re young, beautiful, have a power job, money to play with, and a Brentwood Zip Code, Los Angeles can be a lot of fun. Unless you’ve got Donald Trump’s name on your résumé. The scarlet T burns bright in Hollywood," Shawn McCreesh reported.

Warren accuses Congress of complicity in Trump’s continued abuses

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused the U.S. Congress of complicity in President Donald Trump's continued abuse of power late Friday, after reports surfaced of his alleged attempts to solicit foreign meddling in the 2020 presidential election, and reiterated her demand that Democrats use their majority in the House to pursue impeachment.

Warren's tweeted statement came hours after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's opposition to a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016.

Pennsylvania county socked with big special election bill after GOP lawmaker busted for child porn

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Lebanon County, Pennsylvania will need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to hold a special election following the resignation of a Republican state legislator.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he had arrested state Sen. Michael Folmer for possession of child pornography. Folmer had allegedly uploaded a child pornography image to Tumblr.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” Shapiro said in a statement. "Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold."

