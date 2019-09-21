Internet piles on ‘America’s embarrassment’ Giuliani over Twitter tantrum about Biden: ‘You are so screwed’

Donald Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani received a substantial heaping of ridicule and derision on Saturday when he used Twitter instead of an appearance on CNN to have a meltdown on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Just days after Giuliani sparred with CNN host Chris Cuomo in a widely mocked appearance, the former mayor was back at it again pushing a debunked story about the former vice president and his son.

Following the lead of Trump — who launched his own Biden attack on Saturday — Rudy wrote, “Biden’s defense is, not I didn’t do it, but ‘no media outlet gives any credibility to the story.’ Of course they don’t. Swamp Media been covering up Biden Family blatant trading on Joe’s offices for years. Joe is part of the protected class. Why would they start now?”

That, as might be expected, brought out the Twitter commenters in force.

You can see some responses below:

Biden’s defense is, not I didn’t do it, but “no media outlet gives any credibility to the story.” Of course they don’t. Swamp Media been covering up Biden Family blatant trading on Joe’s offices for years. Joe is part of the protected class. Why would they start now? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 21, 2019

You used to be America’s Mayor.

Now you’re America’s Embarassment. History will not remember you well. — Team Mitch Moscow Chapter (@TeamMitchMoscow) September 21, 2019

Pretty early to be hitting the booze, eh Rudy? — Michael Moore (@mmoore9585) September 21, 2019

Rudy you realize where your path ends, don’t you? — Constance 🍑 (@jconstance61) September 21, 2019

rudy be quiet and go to bed — Bandit (@Banditjune) September 21, 2019

Put the bottle down. It's too early for your brothers, Blackie & Red. — fletch gorman (@fletchgorman) September 21, 2019

Something has gone horribly wrong with you? — Steven H. Maines™ (@steven_maines) September 21, 2019

Can't wait for you to go to prison. — Karl Rove Knausgaard (@smiththetrucker) September 21, 2019

Keep digging Rudy! — Russell Verity (@RussellPundit) September 21, 2019

Why would Biden need a defense? He’s not the one who committed the impeachable offense. — Merrill⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) September 21, 2019

Watching once-lauded Rudy flush his reputation to become the risible, befuddled henchman of such a transparently corrupt president is one of the saddest things I've seen in all my days. — Nathan Williams (@gobsmash) September 21, 2019

I heard you are on the hook for conspiracy to commit a felony. I’m not a lawyer but it sounds ominous. — lepton939 (@lepton939) September 21, 2019

It's true, people revert back to childhood towards the end.. — Sue (@susienewmac) September 21, 2019

Oh Rudi, just give it a rest will you! You used to have a terrific reputation, but now, people are laughing at you. Is trump the hill you want to die on…………. really?! — Wendy Denton (@kessaho) September 21, 2019

Nice try, but you really screwed up. — VickieM_WV (@VickieM_WV) September 21, 2019