Reporter calls out Trump for pretending he has no power to release Ukraine transcript

During a press availability Monday, a reporter called President Donald Trump out for pretending he has no power to release the transcript between him and Ukraine. In reality, anything can be declassified by the president whenever he wants.

When speaking to the press Sunday, Trump said he’d consider releasing the transcript, but by Monday, Trump had apparently decided not to. The whistleblower complaint that accuses the president of breaking the law may involve a request for Ukraine to find “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani have thrown accusations about Biden and his son, but they too are refusing to provide evidence of their claims.

When one reporter asked Trump if he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden, Trump lashed out saying it was Biden who did that.

“No I didn’t. No I didn’t. Joe Biden said it about his son,” Trump said, nonsensically. “Joe Biden was very dishonest. What he said if they don’t do this or that, get rid of a certain prosecutor. Joe Biden said it because you’re a faker, you, in particular, you’re a fake news in particular. You don’t want to report that.”

As a fact-check, Biden’s son didn’t join the board of the Ukrainian gas company for a year after the investigation into the company had ended.

Trump then pivoted to rant about Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I hope you get to see the call,” Trump eventually said about his communication with Ukraine. “I did not ask for, I did not make a statement that you have to do this or I’m not going to give you aid. I wouldn’t do that. I wouldn’t do that. With that being said what I want, we’re giving a lot of money away to Ukraine and other places.”

The comments about money going to Ukraine came moments after he said that no one else is giving money to Ukraine and that they should and it shouldn’t be up to the United States.

“Sir, you can release — you can authorize the release of the transcript. Will you do that?” a reporter asked.

“I can do it very easily, but I’d rather not do it from the standpoint of all of the other conversations I have,” Trump said, nonsensically. “I may do it because it was a very innocent call on his part and mine. We had a very nice call. It was really a congratulatory call. Because he had just won, it was just confirmed and he’s the new president.”

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky was elected four months ago in May.

When it comes to declassifying information, Trump has accidentally done it several times, tweeting classified information or classified photos. Trump has said four times on Monday that he hopes the transcript is released.

Will President Trump release a transcript of his call with Ukraine's president, now at the center of the whistleblower controversy? He said today, four times, he hopes it's released. But also signaled he won't release it. Thread 👇 https://t.co/nJ4Y8RaaLZ — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 23, 2019

Watch the full video below: