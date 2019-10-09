TrumpGenocide trends on Twitter after Trump green-lights ethnic cleansing of the Kurds

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he wanted the expected ethnic cleansing of Kurds by Turkey to be done in a “humane way.”

And he was mocked on Twitter and on MSNBC after arguing that Kurds aren’t that strong of allies because they did not storm the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

With worries that Trump had green-lighted ethnic cleansing, he was accused of genocide on Twitter with the hashtag #TrumpGenocide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying:

I think its so important to rewatch this piece about the Trump Hotel and Turkey on Al Jazeera. This piece is two years, but insanely relevant today. Features my projections.#TrumpGenocide #KurdsBetrayedByTrump pic.twitter.com/S3tzeJQPEM — robin bell (@bellvisuals) October 9, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump You have the blood of innocents on your hands! This massacre of our allies is all on you. Erdogan played you. He played to your ego. You held the door open for him to start this slaughter. On top of it you invited him to the White House! #TrumpGenocide — IrishMason 🗽🇺🇸 (@IrishMason) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham, Rubio, and the rest of you cowards are sending our allies to their deaths so Trump can personally benefit in Turkey. You swore to defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Everyday you don’t Impeach you break this oath.#TrumpGenocide — Neil Jacobs (@NeilJacobs) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has no problem with ISIS terrorists going to Europe. Anyone who still supports Trump is against America and sides with Terrorists. No buts, no deflection, no what aboutism.#TrumpGenocide #KurdsBetrayedByTrump — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

After 100 years of the Armenians & Syriacs genocides, Turkey is here with real fire and fury this time & with the support of @POTUS #TrumpGenocide 👇 #TrumpBetrayedTheKurds pic.twitter.com/RH9ZQIr4HL — Hadeel Oueis (@hadeelOueiss) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

What Trump has done now puts him on the level of Hitler, maybe worse. He should be immediately removed from office and tried not only for treason but for war crimes and murder! A disgrace to this country, a disgrace to mankind! #TrumpGenocide — Michael K Johnson (@SunriseBiker) October 9, 2019

Don’t forget that Erdogan violently sicced his goons on Kurdish protesters on *U.S. soil* in 2017. This is the same guy that Trump is trusting not to kill our allies the Kurds and who he’s invited to the White House.#TrumpGenocide #KurdsBetrayedByTrumppic.twitter.com/jGbzipbFAo — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

And all for the love of money. This is sickening! #TrumpGenocide pic.twitter.com/ZWcJ6Zv8yK — Anita Hicks (@AnitaHTweets) October 9, 2019

A Worthy FACT CHECK – Trump Org has 23 properties in Turkey – most in a country offshore #KurdsBetrayedByTrump #TrumpGenocide TRUMP cut $2B deal with Erdogan builds a RESORT for Russians over 2 Mitanni (Kurds' ancestors) archeological digs from a lake.https://t.co/eC7qWk3xEq — 🇺🇸 ★#ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW★🏳️‍🌈 (@TheEliasRework) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

All these Republican Senators are voicing "concern" about how Trump is getting the Kurds murdered today – and yet if they came out in favor of impeachment, Trump could be ousted from office by dinnertime. These fucking cowards in the GOP make me want to throw up. #TrumpGenocide — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

To every registered voter who stayed home in 2016, I hope it was worth it.https://t.co/nz3BpCZtLj#TrumpGenocide #KurdsBetrayedByTrump — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

My wife keeps asking if I'm okay. I'm not. No one should be okay with what's happening. No one. #TrumpGenocide — Laura A. Van Vleet (@LauraVanVleet) October 9, 2019