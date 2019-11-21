Quantcast
Connect with us

Nearly everyone Trump touches eventually becomes a witness against his crimes: former NY assistant attorney general

Published

1 min ago

on

According to the former assistant attorney general for the state of New York, virtually anyone who comes in close contact with Donald Trump has the potential to be a witness against him one day because, in the long run, he treats everyone poorly.

Writing at the Washington Post, Tristan Snell — who led the investigation against Trump that eventually led to a $25 million settlement between President Trump and students of his now-shuttered Trump University —  said Trump has a history of leaving disgruntled staffers and aides in his wake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If anyone would seem to be immune from this divine justice, it’s Trump. Yet, even he might begin to experience its gravitational pull,” Snell began. “Long notorious for his mistreatment of lieutenants and business partners, Trump may finally be reaping what he has sown, as those he has shirked or humiliated are turning on him with increasing rapidity. This creates critical opportunities for those investigating Trump in the impeachment inquiry.”

Writing, “Prosecutors and investigators always look out for mistreated ex-associates who can help bring down a target,” Snell added, “The New York attorney general’s civil prosecution of Trump University in 2013, which I helped lead, was a prime example. The Trump Organization’s lawyers were not cooperating with our investigation. They were stonewalling us, only giving us a small percentage of the documents we had subpoenaed from them.”

According to the attorney, prosecutors were forced to look elsewhere, which is where they found a goldmine of people who had dealt with Trump who were willing to talk with a little prodding.

“Through discovery in our lawsuit against Trump, we obtained emails from vendors whom the Trump team had refused to pay — with some outstanding invoices above $10,000 each. One vendor, who we believed held critical documents, was initially reluctant to speak to us, but once I asked about their unpaid invoice, it was like I had flipped a switch,” he recalled. “The evidence they provided was crucial in corroborating our witnesses and allowing us to make a much stronger case against Trump University, resulting in a $25 million settlement.”

According to Snell, Trump has an ongoing history of dishing out abuse to friends and foes alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He seems to have a deep-seated urge to humiliate a counterparty, even when the other person or entity is an erstwhile friend, and even when the shrewd move would be to placate. To Trump, revenge is a dish best served immediately, in public and as scalding as possible,” Snell wrote. “But humiliation breeds resentment. Rather than retaining departed partners as allies, or at least neutral parties, he turns them into adverse parties who may reappear to share what they know — especially now as he fights impeachment.”

According to the attorney, Trump is now reaping what he has sown, based upon the impeachment testimony of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and stretching back to former Trump fixer Michael Cohen.

Snell notes that more shoes are about to fall because of witnesses who still may appear before congressional investigators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even bigger dangers lurk ahead for Trump, depending on how he treats his remaining allies. Mick Mulvaney has had the humiliating ‘acting’ qualifier next to his ‘chief of staff’ title for 10 months now,” he explained. “Testimony on Wednesday by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, confirmed Trump was in control of masterminding the effort to use U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage to benefit his reelection — and Trump, perhaps mindful of the possibility that criticism could backfire, claimed he ‘didn’t know him very well’ but he ‘seems like a nice guy.'”

“Generally, Trump’s reaction when past associates turn on him has not been stellar. Just ask Michael Cohen or Anthony Scaramucci or Omarosa Manigault Newman. Trump could still easily unleash a vindictive tweetstorm at Sondland,” he continued before stating that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani could be next in line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For Giuliani, who has been acting as Trump’s personal lawyer during impeachment, to tell all he knows could be ruinous to Trump,” he wrote. “Or perhaps in the end, Trump will still prevail, despite alienating everyone who comes near him. With enemies like these, who needs friends?”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Viewers astonished as Fiona Hill rips apart the falsehoods spread by ‘bloody nitwit’ Devin Nunes on live TV

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Fiona Hill knocked down conspiracy theories about Ukraine spread by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and other Republican lawmakers, and impeachment viewers were astonished by her thorough debunking.

The former National Security Council adviser testified that claims pinning blame on Ukraine for 2016 election interference absolves Russia and serves its president Vladimir Putin's interests, and undermines U.S. national security.

“The impact of the successful 2016 Russian campaign remains evident today,” Hill testified in her opening statement. “Our nation is being torn apart. Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career Foreign Service is being undermined.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gordon Sondland revealed something huge that hardly anyone noticed: CNN commentator

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

During his testimony Wednesday, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland told the world that the "quid pro quo" is exactly what President Donald Trump intended. Further, he told Americans that everyone was "in the loop" on the bribery effort to get Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family. It was only once that promise was made and the whistleblower came forward that the Ukraine military assistance was released to Ukraine.

While those revelations dominated the news, CNN's Chris Cillizza wrote that there was one key piece of evidence that seemed to go unnoticed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sondland told Trump to let rapper A$AP Rocky go to jail then ‘play the racism card’ to make himself look good: Diplomat

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

At Thursday's impeachment hearing, diplomat David Holmes discussed the details of President Donald Trump's phone call with E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. And in addition to confirming many details from other witnesses about the conversation, Holmes revealed the way Sondland urged Trump to play politics with the overseas arrest of rapper A$AP Rocky.

"The conversation then shifted to Ambassador Sondland's efforts on behalf of the president to assist a rapper who was jailed in Sweden," said Holmes. "I could only hear Ambassador Sondland's side of the conversation. Ambassador Sondland told the president that the rapper was 'kind of f'd' there and should have pled guilty. He recommended that the president, quote, 'Wait until after the sentencing, or it will only make it worse,' and he added that the president should 'let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker tape when he comes home.' Ambassador Sondland further told the president that Sweden, quote, 'should have released him on your word, but you can tell the Kardashians you tried.'"

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link