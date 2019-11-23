Nunes busted on MSNBC: Devin Nunes isn’t just covering for Trump — he’s ‘covering for himself’

A segment on the explosive revelation that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has personally been involved in attempting to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden by speaking with a corrupt former Ukraine official led one MSNBC guest to conclude that Nunes’ antics during House impeachment hearings were, in part, an attempt to hide his own complicity in Donald Trump’s crimes.

Speaking with host David Gura, Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, cut right to the chase and said Nunes has a big personal political problem on his hands.

Reacting to a report that Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas helped Nunes set up meetings in Europe in efforts to discredit the Russia investigation, host Gura recalled Nunes making a late-night visit to the White House to share information that had been gathered by the House Intelligence Committee when he was the chairman.

That prompted Tanden to note the growing scandal of Nunes’ deep ties to Trump as the president faces impeachment.

“It is a significant development because of the role that Congressman Nunes has been playing,” she suggested. “He’s been helping shape the direction of that investigation and narrative about the case. We should keep in mind that Nunes for years now has been a close ally of President Trump.”

“It shouldn’t come as a surprise for him to be implicated in this situation with Ukraine,” she added. “It is something certainly the Democrats will want to get to the bottom of.”

Continuing in that vein, Tanden explained, “I think anyone who watched the hearings saw Nunes take the role as prosecutor for the president. What is fascinating is you would think sometime in the last couple of weeks, he might mention, ‘by the way, I had dealings with the man who was indicted by the U.S. government a few weeks ago in relationship to this scandal.”

“He was hiding this from the American people as he was launching his attacks and I think undermines to the degree anyone needed to hear, undermines the case of the Republicans,” she stated. “They’re not just covering for Trump. he’s essentially covering for himself.”

