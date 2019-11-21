Quantcast
Connect with us

The GOP wanted Sondland to be Trump’s Ukraine ‘fall guy’ — then it blew up in their faces: NYT columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

According to New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, Republican hopes that they could turn E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland into “fall guy” for Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal ended up being a disastrous miscalculation.

Following testimony given by the millionaire Trump appointee that was televised nationally where he clearly stated that the president was using foreign aid to get political dirt on possible 2020 presidential election foe Joe Biden, the NYT columnist claims the GOP now has a “Gordon problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the first three days of testimony in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, Republicans have tried out a number of defenses. After the Wednesday testimony of Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, almost all of them have been incinerated,” she wrote. “Throughout the proceedings, Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, has glowered, sneered and repeated some of the same conspiracy theories that Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, wanted Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to substantiate.”

Pointing out that “Others have repeated the refrain of “no quid pro quo.” Some have tried to dismiss the claims against Trump as mere hearsay. A few have suggested that Sondland and Giuliani were working on their own,” Goldberg said Sondland’s testimony about that and other GOP conspiracy theories was “demolished by Sondland’s explosive testimony on Wednesday.”

“In recent days, there have been signs that Sondland was being set up as a fall guy in the Ukraine scandal. Testifying Tuesday, another Republican witness, Tim Morrison, until recently the top Russia expert on the National Security Council, referred to the “Gordon problem,” suggesting he was an oft-ignored nuisance. But Sondland seems to have decided that he would not go easily under the proverbial bus,” she explained.

“Republicans will likely cling to the fact that Sondland said he never heard directly from Trump about a linkage between security aid to Ukraine and investigations; Sondland said he put it together because, as he repeated several times, ‘two plus two equals four,'” she continued. “Unfortunately for Republicans, Mick Mulvaney, who was reportedly directed by Trump to put the hold on Ukraine aid, has already said, on television, that the aid was frozen as part of a quid pro quo for investigations.”

As Goldberg points out, Sondland’s testimony was so damning that Ken Starr, the former special prosecutor who investigated Bill Clinton, stated on Fox News, “This obviously has been one of those bombshell days,” which has now put Republicans regretting he appeared as a witness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this point, all they [Republicans] can do is obfuscate,” Goldberg suggested. “About the push for investigations, Sondland said, ‘Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret.'”

“This administration is rotten to the core and fundamentally disloyal to the country it purports to serve. So is every politician who still tries to explain its corruption away,” she concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican’s latest anti-Schiff sign hilariously backfires

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

House Republicans have had a difficult time defending President Donald Trump and his actions on Ukraine. They've tried to pivot to attack the process and claim that somehow Democrats are stacking the deck against the GOP. Unfortunately, however, they can't even do that correctly.

After a lunch break, Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee propped up a sign reading, "Days since Adam Schiff followed the rules 0." That would mean that Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is following the rules today. If Republicans meant to attack Schiff or claim that Democrats were ignoring the House rules it would read a larger number of days, for example, "4 days since Adam Schiff followed House rules."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump White House shamelessly uses Fiona Hill’s testimony to paint Democrats as Russian puppets

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Even though former Trump National Security Council official Fiona Hill angrily denounced President Donald Trump and his allies for spreading Russian conspiracy theories during her impeachment inquiry testimony, the Trump White House is trying to turn her statements against House Democrats.

During her testimony, Hill said that Russia's actions during the 2016 presidential election are still being felt to this day, and they've all been negative for the United States.

"Our nation is being torn apart," she said. "Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career foreign service is being undermined... The Russian government's goal is to weaken our country -- to diminish America's global role and to neutralize a perceived U.S. threat to Russian interests."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP ignoring Sondland because they already know Trump is guilty and ‘just don’t care’: conservative columnist

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

In a column for the Bulwark, the founder and editor of the conservative website took at hard slap at both Donald Trump's most avid defenders in Congress and their fellow Republicans who have remained silent after E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified in no uncertain terms that the president was engaged in bribery in his dealings with Ukraine's government.

According to Charlie Sykes, "Yes, there was a quid pro quo. The president demanded it. Everybody knew about it. There was no secret. But we knew all that didn’t we?"

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link