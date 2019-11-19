Trump declares it was a ‘great day for the GOP’ — and is mercilessly ridiculed for his absurd claim

President Donald Trump responded to the end of the day’s impeachment hearings by saying that it was a great day for the Republican Party and for the United States. There were many people who disagreed, however.

A great day for Republicans, a great day for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Every person who testified before Congress has said that Trump’s obsession with Joe Biden was concerning enough to alert others. Even National Security Council aide Tim Morrison stressed that he didn’t believe there was anything inappropriate about the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But when Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL) asked him why then he felt the need to report it if there was nothing wrong, Morrison struggled to find an answer.

Republicans didn’t have a good day when their own witnesses revealed that they don’t believe Trump’s conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for 20 years. He is an honorable man and I hold him in the highest regard,” former Ambassador Kurt Volker said, testifying for the GOP.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) similarly had a tough time defending the president’s conduct citing the witnesses that appeared today. Once he was shown to be a fool, he flew off the handle.

To make matters worse, Trump and the GOP started the day off by attacking a decorated Iraq War hero for daring to wear his uniform on The Hill. Members of the military are expected to wear their uniforms when they come to Capitol Hill in an official capacity. Republicans may recall retired Lt. Col. Oliver North appearing before Congress during the Iran-Contra dressed in his full uniform. It wasn’t a good move for a president known as Captain Bone Spurs for dodging the Vietnam draft.

That certainly didn’t go over well:

pic.twitter.com/y2brTJ3cRG — Billy D Resist 45* Never Again is Right Now (@EugJHawk) November 20, 2019

You can see the internet’s response to Trump’s tweet below:

I have to laugh at Nunes attempts to paint the hearings as a circus when he is the leader of all the clowns — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) November 20, 2019

Yes! A truly great day for our country! The evidence against you is mounting and you’ll soon be impeached and removed from office. #Trump #ImpeachmentHearings — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 20, 2019

The Emperor is wearing no clothes! Still to come: The Gordon Problem. #TheGordonProblem — Nancy Levine 🌊 (@nancylevine) November 20, 2019

adderall and dementia is a hell of a cocktail — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 20, 2019

If the competition was who could shout the most, to least effect, then it has indeed been a banner day for the GOP. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) November 20, 2019

Wait, you're resigning? That WOULD be a great day for our country! — Freeze It First (@TofuDance) November 20, 2019

pic.twitter.com/HqBbBc85Jz — Billy D Resist 45* Never Again is Right Now (@EugJHawk) November 20, 2019

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/1F4MQHbIZJ — Oliver G. Hardley (@oliverg2014) November 20, 2019

If god is involved, it would just be to test the rest of us. — Darrell Jett (@Photojett) November 20, 2019

Lt. Col. Vindman’s uniform spoke loud. His humanity spoke louder. I believe the guy with the Purple Heart not the guy with the orange face. pic.twitter.com/glZI4lALR6 — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) November 20, 2019

Dude… Were you watching something on Netflix? On the IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS… better than any OTHER for you, but even THEN you still came off more CROOKED than a (pardon the analogy) SWASTIKA with arthritis — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) November 20, 2019

How can someone be this confidently delusional? — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) November 20, 2019

Omg! I missed it. You resigned???? This IS a cause for celebration! Who's decision was this? pic.twitter.com/tB5NurBTW4 — KyivinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) November 20, 2019