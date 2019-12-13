Trump adviser admits president ‘will come out of this impeachment process unhinged’: report

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta learned from a top adviser to President Donald Trump that he will likely come out of the impeachment completely “unhinged.”

“I think it’s starting to sink in that he’s about to be impeached,” Acosta told CNN’s John Berman Friday evening. “Impeachment is coming. He was asked about these issues earlier today. He was asked about the prospect of a Senate trial that comes after he’s impeached in the House. There’s been a debate going on back and forth between the White House and Republicans up on Capitol Hill about whether or not a Senate trial is a good idea. I will tell you, I talked to a source familiar with discussions going on inside the White House who said the president is starting to listen to the counsel coming from his attorneys saying a shorter trial would be better. It would obviously remove the possibility there would be unforeseen bombshells emerging and you heard the president sounding open to that idea.”

When speaking to the press in the Oval Office Friday, Trump said that he’ll do “whatever I want” in the Senate trial and have either a long or short trial, whatever he decides.

“You hear the president still pining over the idea he’d like to have a lengthy trial in the Senate where he can bring in people like the whistleblower and Hunter Biden,” Acosta explained. “He is running up against a lot of opposition in the Senate. I talked to a couple of officials up on Capitol Hill, they are almost pleading with the president to go with a shorter trial. According to one official, you can’t find any Senator who wants a lengthy trial in the Senate. They want to get there over with as soon as it gets out of the House.”

Berman argued that the trial won’t happen until after the holiday break, so it’s possible the president could change his mind on the length of the trial several hundred times between now and then.

“He could do that by this weekend,” Acosta agreed. “Here is the way it’s playing out. I think you’re going to have a conversation happen and this is already starting to take place where the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is talking to the White House’s office, other officials inside the White House as to how this is all going to play out. If he has Republican Senators saying to him, ‘Do not have a lengthy trial in the Senate Do not bring out these witnesses that you might think will play well on Fox News.’ It may not play well with the rest of the country.”

Acosta said that Trump needs to realize that the Senators who are begging for a shorter trial are also the ones who will decide his fate. But the most shocking comment came from the senior Trump adviser who revealed the president will likely get worse in the coming weeks as the trial grows closer.

“I talked to a Trump adviser earlier this evening who said, this is a president who will come out of this impeachment process, ‘unhinged.’ That this will be a very different President Trump. If you feel like he’s bothered by these grievances now, wait until he’s impeached in the House and acquitted in the Senate. This adviser saying get ready for a brand new even more aggrieved President Trump heading into the 2020 cycle.”

Brennan found it interesting that the source felt “unhinged” would be something different to which we are accustomed.

Trump has already proclaimed that the impeachment “isn’t fair.”

