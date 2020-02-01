Ukraine scandal figure Robert Hyde campaigned at Trump Hotel after GOP blocked impeachment witnesses
Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde was spotted campaigning at Trump Hotel DC after the U.S. Senate voted to block witnesses from testifying in Trump’s impeachment.
Hyde rose to prominence two weeks ago when his text messages with indicted Rudy Guiliani associate Lev Parnas were transmitted as evidence from the House Intelligence Committee to the House Judiciary Committee.
He instantly became politically toxic.
In Connecticut, where Parnas is running for the state’s fifth congressional seat, the state Republican Party said he “should end his bid for Congress.”
The top Republicans in the House of Representatives also distanced themselves, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) saying they don’t support him.
Hyde was spotted by New York Times reporter Eric Lipton at the president’s hotel, wearing a pullover fleece advertising Trump’s golf course.
The candidate had campaign stickers and held up a button bearing his name, though it was upside-down.
And guess who I ran into at the lobby? Robert Hyde, the Connecticut landscaper/candidate for Congress who claimed to have Marie Yovanovitch under surveillance. The influence business is alive and well at Trump hotel in DC. The story continues. pic.twitter.com/nVE6xrTyxC
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) January 31, 2020
Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani was also in the building.
And who was holding court on Thursday at Trump hotel? None other than…At his "office" in BLT Prime in Trump Hotel in DC, with a lobbyist, pushing medical marijuana. pic.twitter.com/MzXoguxKWn
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) January 31, 2020
