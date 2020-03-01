Quantcast
Here are the top 4 Trump appointees who have no business being on the coronavirus task force

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump is desperately trying to solve the coronavirus crisis so the stock market will stop falling. His greatest barrier, however, is himself. According to Trump’s favorite polling agency, Rasmussen Reports, the day after Trump took to the podium to reassure the nation, not only did it not work, his poll numbers dropped.

So, the president announced a task force to handle the crisis, pawning Vice President Mike Pence off on fixing everything. One of the worst problems with the group, however, is that the day after Trump appointed Pence to create the task force, the majority of them abandoned their responsibilities to play politics at CPAC.

Here are those members who have no reason to be on the task force to help anyone, much less coronavirus.

1. Ken Cuccinelli

Failed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ken Cuccinelli couldn’t even make it as an adequate CNN pundit. To make matters worse, Trump had to appoint him to be the acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS), because 20 top Republican senators wouldn’t vote to confirm him to an official position.

Cuccinelli doesn’t have any business being on the task force, not only because he’s never done anything even remotely scientific, or medical in his career, he didn’t even know how to Google information about the virus, much less reach out to John’s Hopkins for the answers he sought.

2. Alex Azar

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar has already created panic by announcing that the vaccine may not be accessible to people who don’t have healthcare or can’t afford it.

“We can’t control that price,” Azar told Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) last week. He was then forced to walk the comments back.

One of the reasons Azar was talking about the cost of the drug over the availability may have been because he previously worked as the top lobbyist for the drug company Eli Lilly. He ultimately became president of the drug company’s U.S. operations in 2012, and the secretary of Health and Human Services in 2018, knows of what he unthinkingly speaks. It calls into question his independence and interest in putting Americans before corporate greed.

“In the case of Azar, who earned nearly $2 million during his last year at Lilly, that profit came at the expense of the people who needed the drugs, according to a lawsuit filed in 2017,” wrote The Intercept.

3. Kelvin Droegemeier

It’s refreshing that someone who understands science is on the task force; however, Kelvin Droegemeier isn’t an expert infectious diseases, medicine, epidemiology, or another medical field. Instead, he is an American research meteorologist.

4. Mike Pence

Raw Story has written extensively about Pence’s backstory in causing an HIV outbreak in his home state. He claimed that “smoking doesn’t kill” you, and he’s a science denier at a time when science will be what saves lives. He has already pushed prayer over science.

“Preparing for a pandemic requires coordination, elevating science over superstition, and a lot depends on the credibility of the person communicating,” said CNN’s John Avlon began. “Which is why some eyebrows raised when President Trump tapped Mike Pence to lead the response to the coronavirus.”

Dr. Ben Carson probably isn’t the best expert as a neurosurgeon, because it’s a completely different skillset. However, at least he went to medical school, which is more than can be said for those above.

There are, thankfully, legitimate experts on the panel, but the concern is that these leaders will overrule any experts from delivering truthful information to the American people.


