Sunny Hostin accuses Trump of risking lives to save his hotels as The View blows up on the GOP for abandoning social distancing

Published

1 min ago

on

The View’s co-hosts blasted Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for his recent appearance on Fox News saying that Americans should be willing to lose older family members so that we can get the economy back on track.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was furious, saying that her children actually love their grandparents and some families don’t want to sacrifice an entire generation just so President Donald Trump can increase occupancy at his hotels and resorts.

“I think what the lieutenant governor of Texas said was despicable and disgusting,” Hostin said. “What he said was that the lives of our seniors, at least my take, are expendable. That they’re not worth it. That seniors would be willing to give up their lives so that their grandchildren could have a better economy. well, guess what, my kids want their grandparents alive. My kids want that.”

She said that in America, people save their grandparents.

“We can save our grandparents if we just stay at home. That is not too much to ask for, and every single health expert is advising this president to continue to tell people to stay at home,” Hostin continued. “For him to just sort of flaunt that advice tells me that there’s something economic in it for him. When you look at Trump’s personal businesses, you know that he is losing almost $500,000 a day because 6 out of his 7 hotels are losing money. They are shuttered every day, and that is why our Founding Fathers put the emoluments clause into the Constitution, because our president should be more concerned about the lives of Americans rather than aligning his own pockets and I think that’s what this is really about.”

Sara Haines agreed, saying that even if Americans decided to go that course, people would still die that are middle-aged or younger. Whoopi Goldberg noted that the World Health Organization has already warned that the United States may become the epicenter of the virus as leaders are resistant to shut down the country.

“Right now the only thing we can do is social distance. Again, I know there are some things that are affecting politicians and governments. No government is designed to shut down. I get all of that. But if we don’t stay true to this course right now, we’re going to have a slow bleed that lasts and numbers that have not been seen globally yet,” Haines said.

She went on to say that Gov. Patrick needs to stay true to the facts of science. The coronavirus isn’t merely attacking the elderly. There are young people across the country who are severely ill with it. In Georgia, one 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life, so it’s a myth that it only kills the elderly.

Whoopi Goldberg bashed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who she said “flaunts the fact that he is basically endangering people because he’s spreading the virus.”

“What we don’t know is how many people will be affected if fools in power don’t stop spreading stuff!” she shouted.

Watch the discussion below:


